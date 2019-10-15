Impeachment investigation deepens

Morning Rundown: Giuliani’s ‘hand grenade,’ Trump orders Turkey sanctions and LeBron speaks on tweet fiasco
Impeachment investigation deepens04:04
The New York Times reports that Rudy Giuliani is under criminal investigation, part of a plot to run “shadow diplomacy” to hurt President Trump’s rivals. Meanwhile a giant crack has formed in the president’s attempt to stonewall the impeachment probe: Public servants are now rejecting the president’s demand that people called to testify defy Congress. Among them, is former Trump White House aide Fiona Hill, who went before lawmakers behind closed doors Monday.