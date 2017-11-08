MSNBC Live 11/08/17

How Much Has the EPA Changed One Year Since the Election?

NBC’s Anne Thompson reviews Donald Trump’s reshaping of the Environmental Protection Agency, and Scott Pruitt’s implementation of it, one year since the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

One year later: Swing voters grade Trump
6 hours 3 min ago
Joe: The country just sent Trump a message
11 hours 53 min ago
New Jersey's first Sikh Mayor reacts to historic win
6 hours 23 min ago
Va.'s first openly trans elected official: 'I'm here to serve'
3 hours 58 min ago
Ex-TV anchor accused Spacey of sexually assaulting her son in 2016
3 hours 4 min ago
Tracking 8 Trump campaign promises on year later
Lawrence & Rachel react to Dem's election results
Hayes to Brazile: You kicked the crap out of your party
Obama's photog releases 'intimate' look at his time in office
Trump fmr. bodyguard, confidant questioned by Congress

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL