What would it take for Republicans to oust Trump?

Though 226 members of the House of Representatives support an impeachment inquiry, the Senate is where it matters most. And while most Republicans are publicly standing by the president, fmr. Sen. Jeff Flake (R-AZ) said in a Slate podcast that “at least 35” GOP senators would vote to convict Trump if it were private. MSNBC Political Analyst and Republican Strategist Susan Del Percio joins Frances Rivera to discuss Flake’s comments and whether a Senate conviction is possible.