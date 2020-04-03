How combating coronavirus myths can save your life

As the coronavirus pandemic continues to spread, crucial health inform is presented by government officials, politicians, the media and regular citizens — posing challenges about who to rely on. Dr. Zeke Emanuel and radio host and author Charlamagne the God join MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss avoiding dangerous myths and misinformation, how Dr. Fauci emerged as such a critical expert, and why the Internet is such an important but double edged platform in these times.