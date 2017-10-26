MSNBC Live 10/26/17

House Narrowly Passes Budget, Paves Way for Tax Plan

The House of Representatives passed the GOP budget in a 216-212 vote, setting up use of the reconciliation process to move tax reform through Congress. NBC’s Garrett Haake reports on the timetable for these upcoming tax reform votes and mark-ups. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

