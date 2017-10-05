MSNBC Live 10/05/17

Top House Democrat Calls For Nancy Pelosi To Step Down

MSNBC's Kasie Hunt reports from Capitol Hill after Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., called for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to step down and allow a new generation to lead the caucus. As vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, Sanchez is fifth-ranking Democrat in the House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Ryan: Bump Stocks 'Something We Need to Look Into'
5 hours 25 min ago
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal indictment
7 hours 47 min ago
Facebook under fire for promoting fake news after Las Vegas
20 hours 36 min ago
Trump making it 'impossible' for Tillerson to succeed
21 hours 51 min ago
Lawrence: No one defended Trump after 'moron' comment
17 hours 24 min ago
Issue of collusion still open as intelligence grows on Russia
Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves behind questions
Rexit? Rift between Trump, Tillerson deepens
Matthews: Tillerson didn’t deny calling Trump a moron
John Lewis on gun control: We must organize

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL