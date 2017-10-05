MSNBC Live 10/05/17
Top House Democrat Calls For Nancy Pelosi To Step Down
MSNBC's Kasie Hunt reports from Capitol Hill after Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., called for House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to step down and allow a new generation to lead the caucus. As vice chairman of the House Democratic Caucus, Sanchez is fifth-ranking Democrat in the House. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}
Top House Democrat Calls For Nancy Pelosi...
Gun Owners Discuss Massacre at Las Vegas...
Shooter Eyed Other Locations Before...
Some in GOP now talk 'bump stocks': Is it...
Time asks if Vegas will change our gun debate
Ryan: Bump Stocks Clearly 'Something We...
Why senator is worried about morale in...
Pete Williams Reports on Las Vegas Shooting
Trump continues tweets about Tillerson...
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal...
Carol Lee: We stand by our story on Tillerson
How Mark Zuckerberg can be transparent on...
Steve Bannon is backing a familiar face in...
Clarification on Wednesday sound bite
Is it now just a waiting game for Tillerson?
Senate Intel on Russia probe: The issue of...
Tillerson doesn't deny calling Trump a ...
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Channels
-
MSNBCTV
Retrieving data...
LIVE
-
- Information
-
-
videos
Latest MSNBC videos
-
comments
Top Stories
from NBC News and MSNBC
Best of MSNBC
Ryan: Bump Stocks Clearly 'Something We...
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal...
President Trump's Puerto Rico visit leaves...
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Lawrence: No one defended Trump after ...
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Sources: Russia-Linked Facebook Ads...
NBC News Exclusive: Tillerson was on verge...
Dire straits across much of Puerto Rico as...
Officials: Vegas gunman carefully planned ...
Gun-owning Vegas real estate mogul to...
New York City official: Trump's visit 'an...
Surgeon at Las Vegas hospital that treated...
This Vegas shooting witness stayed behind...
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Politics
Frum on Russia probe: Many secrets, no...
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Tur: Pres. Trump is "the same person" as...
Bertrand: Russians wanted to "sow chaos"...
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Belcher: Price’s jet tab breaks Trump's ...
Dem & GOP Senators working to keep Trump...
Expansionist Russia promotes others' division
Mueller gets ready to interview Trump...
Schiff: More work yet on Russia, social media
Trump staff to face Mueller in Russia scandal
Facebook warned FBI of Russian activity twice
Clinton: Trump has 'no idea' what's in...
Clinton: Trump attacks black athletes but...
Trump crowd chants 'Lock her up!' 319 days...
Trump hits McCain, Kaepernick, North Korea...
DHS begins notifying states of Russian hacks
Katy Tur: Trump wants to be liked
What Facebook's latest move on Russia ads...
Sean Spicer's copious note-taking could be...
The Trump Equation
Morning Joe
Is it now just a waiting game for Tillerson?
Time asks if Vegas will change our gun debate
Some in GOP now talk 'bump stocks': Is it...
Trump continues tweets about Tillerson...
How Ivanka and Don Jr. avoided criminal...
Why senator is worried about morale in...
Carol Lee: We stand by our story on Tillerson
Steve Bannon is backing a familiar face in...
How Mark Zuckerberg can be transparent on...
Clarification on Wednesday sound bite
Who benefits when gun stock prices rise?
Mika: When is a good time to talk about...
Bob Schieffer: I haven't seen anything...
Ignatius: Knives could be out now for...
Cole: No quick, easy solution to prevent...
How will Trump react to being called ...
NBC News Exclusive: Tillerson was on verge...
Girlfriend of Las Vegas shooter returns to...
Inside first responders' reaction to Vegas...
Erickson takes tough year, turns it into...
Rachel Maddow
Issue of collusion still open: Sen. Burr
Gun slaughter used to move Congress to action
Emails show Ivanka, Trump Jr. planning lies
Continued rain, money woes add to PR crisis
Mayor Cruz on Trump: Miscommunicator-in-chief
Las Vegas gunman had 12 'bump fire' stocks
Democrats push for action on gun safety laws
No explanation for deadly Las Vegas gunman
Where to donate blood for Las Vegas victims
First responders saved many from gunman
Senator Murphy looks for opening for gun laws
ISIS Las Vegas claim viewed with skepticism
Maddow: 'We as a country decided we can't...
Las Vegas rallies to support shooting victims
Abuse of taxpayer money seen in Trump staff
PR in crisis, no time for patience with feds
San Juan mayor: 'My people are dying here'
Russia investigators frustrated with Twitter
Mystery attacks drive US from Cuba embassy
Tom Price private plane scandal snowballs