House and Senate in impeachment standoff over next steps

The House is delaying sending articles of impeachment to the Senate until rules are established for a trial. Speaker Nancy Pelosi attributed the delay to needing time to establish rules of a "fair trial," with the speaker saying it would be difficult to name managers for an impeachment trial "until we see the arena in which we will be participating." Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said that he had reached an 'impasse' in his talks with Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer in regards to the rules of a trial.