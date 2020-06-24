Headed in the wrong direction: COVID-19 surges in the southern and western U.S.03:40
Dr. Anthony Fauci testified Tuesday about “disturbing” increases in coronavirus cases in several states. Hospitals are straining from the number of patients requiring intensive care. Among the states facing a surge in cases is Arizona, where the President met often unmasked crowds of supporters in two hard-hit cities. Even Trump allies Gov. Greg Abbot of Texas and Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida are warning of renewed restrictions to fight COVID-19’s spread.