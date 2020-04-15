Gov. Gretchen Whitmer: Michigan protesters were ‘endangering lives’

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer discusses extending stay-at-home orders with MSNBC’s Joy Reid following protests in Michigan: “I know there’s a log of angst and people are feeling it and they want to direct it at me, that’s fine. I can take it. But showing up and being this irresponsible is not just endangering their own lives, it’s endangering our first responders and our ability to meet the needs of the people of the state who are all trying to do the right thing.”