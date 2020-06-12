Gov. Cuomo on Trump's role in police reform: 'I do not think he's relevant to the conversation'

Governor Andrew Cuomo doesn’t think President Trump is ‘relevant’ in the conversation of police reform after his handling of protesters in Washington, DC: “I think using the military to set up a photo-op, using a general, using a cabinet secretary to bring in military forces to clear peaceful protesters was disgusting. I think they should be ashamed in the military for being a part of that political stunt … So I think his credibility was gone on this issue as of that moment.”