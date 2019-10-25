GOP scrambles to defend Trump, as impeachment inquiry marches on

Morning Rundown: Harvey Weinstein confronted in bar, California wildfires, troops to protect Syria oil and Astros fire exec
GOP scrambles to defend Trump, as impeachment inquiry marches on04:25
As the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump continues, Republicans are scrambling to find an actual defense of the president’s actions, even as the White House urges them get tougher. Instead of attacking the facts of the case, the strategy has been to attack the process of holding hearings behind closed doors. But the GOP might want to be careful for what they wish for — the Democrats may start holding public hearings as soon as mid-November.