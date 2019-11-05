GOP considering replacing Devin Nunes with Jim Jordan on Intel Committee

There are discussions ongoing about attack dog Rep. Jim Jordan replacing Rep. Devin Nunes as the top Republican on the Intelligence Committee during the impeachment inquiry. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy told Politico today: “If Democrats are going to turn Intel into the impeachment committee, I am going to make adjustments to that committee accordingly, for a short period of time.” A spokesman in McCarthy’s office said that the quote is accurate. NBC's Leigh Ann Caldwell joins Ali Velshi to discuss the latest developments.