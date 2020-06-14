Fulton County DA promises to fully investigate fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks

Fulton County District Attorney, Paul Howard, joins MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss the recent police shooting of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta, Ga. Newly released video from one of the officer’s body cameras shows the moments leading up to the fatal confrontation between Brooks and police. “We have been investigating it quite intensively,” said Howard, when asked on the status of the investigation. In the days since the shooting, Atlanta’s police chief has resigned, and the officer who shot Brooks was fired.