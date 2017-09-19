MSNBC Live 09/19/17

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair Speaks On Terror...

Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair comments on the recent terror attacks in England and beyond, while also speaking on the actions of Teresa May and Donald Trump. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump threatens to 'destroy' North Korea and 'Rocket Man'
Manafort reportedly told he would be indicted
15 hours 5 min ago
Trump to target 'menace' North Korea in first UN speech
13 hours 18 min ago
Why the latest GOP Obamacare repeal bill is the worst yet
15 hours 34 min ago
Morning Joe celebrates 10 years together
6 hours 7 min ago
Trump Jr. will testify publicly 'this fall,' Senator says
O'Reilly on sexual harassment claims: 'This was a hit job'
Mueller gets more from Facebook with warrant
Manafort wiretapped under secret court orders: NYT
Dems prep for another fight to defend Obamacare

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL