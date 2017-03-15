03/15/17

For The Record 03/15/17

Watch the full episode of Wednesday night's For The Record w/ Greta.

Federal judge in Hawaii blocks Trump’s revised travel order
4 hours 52 min ago
Rep. Schiff: Travel ban makes Trump look weak
2 hours 59 min ago
Breitbart editor: Sources in wiretapping article 'unimpeachable'
6 hours 40 min ago
Gov. Hutchinson: House health care bill a ‘bad idea’
6 hours 40 min ago
Graham on Trump's wiretapping claim: 'I wouldn't say things like that'
5 hours 40 min ago
Pres. Trump's Andrew Jackson connection
Rachel Maddow reveals Donald Trump's 2005 tax return
Two Russian spies indicted in Yahoo hack
Gillibrand says 'no accountability' in nude photo scandal
House Intel Cmmte: Still no evidence of Trump Tower wiretap

