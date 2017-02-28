02/28/17

For The Record 02/28/17

Watch the full episode of Tuesday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Fact checking Trump’s address to Congress
Complete coverage of Trump's Address to Congress
Bernie: Need 'fundamental transformation' of Dem. party
4 hours 51 min ago
Trump: I’m open to legal status for some undocumented immigrants
Why Rand Paul is for a 'complete repeal' of Obamacare
5 hours 19 min ago
Sen. Cardin: Navy SEAL's death is Trump's responsibility
Commerce Secretary at nexus of Trump Russian deal
Nancy Pelosi: We've gotten under Trump's skin
Aunt of Syrian toddler who washed ashore is attending Trump's address
Fmr. Trump advisor: He has 'got to communicate better'

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL