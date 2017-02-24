02/24/17

For The Record 02/24/17

Watch the full episode of Friday night's For The Record w/ Greta. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Media outlets blocked from White House press gaggle
8 hours 31 min ago
Dan Rather: 'We've never seen anything like this' in WH
5 hours 10 min ago
Crowds greet Obama in NYC
3 hours 28 min ago
How can Democrats channel town hall energy?
3 hours 17 min ago
Democrat: Reince Priebus needs to step down
3 hours 59 min ago
The politics of the Oscars
GOP Rep.: Trump has decided unifying country 'not his goal'
Gov. Malloy: Transgender rollback 'morally repugnant'
WH Corr. Association pres.: Briefing exclusions not 'justifiable’
Gavin Newsom: California will not be distracted by ‘Trumpism’

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL