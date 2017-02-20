02/20/17

For The Record 02/20/17

For The Record w/ Greta.

Kremlin building psychological portrait of Trump
Rep. Nadler: 'I'm not ready to talk about impeachment'
Why is opposing Pres. Trump complicated for McCain?
Trump chooses Gen. McMaster as Nat'l Security Adviser
Ret. General: Trump has best nat. security team since Eisenhower
President Trump is not President Nixon. Here’s why.
Trump rejects veteran GOP aide over critical writings
The Kremlin is watching Trump with "growing alarm"
White House reassures commitment to NATO
Rep. Sanford: Trump voters are 'exhausted'

