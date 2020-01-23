Fidget spinners, sketching, books: How senators entertain themselves during Trump's impeachment trial02:57
MSNBC Capitol Hill correspondent Garrett Haake gives an inside look at how senators are entertaining themselves on the Senate floor during the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump. Several are using fidget spinners, Sen. Rand Paul is working on sketching a "very nice picture of the U.S. Capitol," and Sen. Marcia Blackburn is reading a book, which Haake "does not think was impeachment related."