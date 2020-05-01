Federal guidelines to ‘slow the spread’ of coronavirus are expiring. What comes next?

The federal social distancing guidelines the White House announced six weeks ago expired Thursday, and the U.S. is still firmly in the grip of a pandemic, with well over 1 million infected and more than 62,000 dead. Some states, like Georgia and Texas, are starting to relax stay-at-home orders, but none of them have met federal guidelines about having sustained a declining number of coronavirus infections for 14 days straight. Here’s a look at where things stand.