Federal doc reportedly ousted for questioning Trump’s favored COVID-19 treatment

r. Rick Bright, who led the federal agency charged with helping find a vaccine for COVID-19, was removed from his post this week. Bright says he was ousted because he questioned the use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug pushed by President Donald Trump, as a coronavirus treatment. Former Obama White House official Andy Slavitt says Bright’s reassignment is “like the Patriots pulling Tom Brady in the 4th quarter, with the team down by six, facing elimination… This is a guy you want on the field right now.”