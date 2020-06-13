FEC Commissioner says “it’s getting tight” to ensure all Americans can vote in November without facing reoccurring issues

This week, five states held primary elections, but voters in Georgia were plagued by hours-long lines, failed voting machines and a lack of available ballots. And the areas affected most were largely minority counties. Echoing troubles seen by several states during the 2018 midterms, and with just 143 days until the presidential election, the Commissioner of the Federal Election Commission, Ellen Weintraub, and MSNBC’s Alicia Menendez discuss what needs to be done to fix the reoccurring problems to ensure a fair and safe voter turnout in November.