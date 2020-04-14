Failure: Debunking Trump's dangerous new attack on W.H.O during pandemic

Failure: Debunking Trump's dangerous new attack on W.H.O during pandemic06:50
In an unusual Rose Garden announcement, Pres. Trump attacked and pulled funding from the World Health Organization, raising alarms over how the move may compromise international work to combat the coronavirus. In this special report airing directly after the White House announcement, MSNBC anchor Ari Melber fact-checks the President’s allegations against the W.H.O. -- documenting how several apply more to Trump’s initial virus response rather than the health organization.