Experts say there cannot be a reopening of the U.S. economy without mass testing

Experts say there cannot be a reopening of the U.S. economy without mass testing05:56
The key to getting people in the U.S. back to work and school is widespread, national testing to see who’s infected with the coronavirus and who has immunity from past infection. But less than one percent of the U.S. population has been tested, and antibody tests are still in development. Pulling back on social distancing restrictions too soon could lead to a second wave of infections, and possibly even worse economic losses, say experts.