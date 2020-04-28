Experts say renewed testing plan may be too little, too late

Experts say renewed testing plan may be too little, too late04:26
The White House announced a new “blueprint” for coronavirus testing today, but there wasn’t much new about it. President Donald Trump continued to promise that the federal government would help states expand testing capacity, but there were few details about exactly how that would happen. Much of the plan’s execution is left to the states and the private sector, and experts say it’s still not enough to ensure a safe reopening of the economy.