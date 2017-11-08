MSNBC Live 11/08/17

Ex-TV Anchor Says Kevin Spacey Sexually Assaulted Her Son in 2016

A former Boston news anchor says her teenage son was allegedly sexually assaulted by actor Kevin Spacey. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi, Stephanie Ruhle, and NBC’s legal analyst Danny Cevallos report. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

