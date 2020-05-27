Eddie Glaude on death of George Floyd: 'Police don’t value the lives of black folk'04:47
Eddie Glaude, Chairman of the Center for African American Studies at Princeton University and MSNBC contributor, on the death of George Floyd: “Police don’t value the lives of black folk. When you look at the face of that officer, he doesn’t seem to assume that he has his knee on the neck of a human being … He doesn’t hear him call out for his mother. He doesn’t hear him crying. This is the America we live in.”