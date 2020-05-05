Drastic increase in projected COVID-19 deaths as states relax social distancing

“Reopening the country is going to be deadlier than we were told,” Katy Tur said as a new report projected 135,000 U.S. deaths from coronavirus by early August. About half of the country’s states are reopening to some degree, amid a disease curve that has flattened in some places but has not decreased overall. The U.S. could see a daily death rate that exceeds that seen during the previous peak, when medical staff and mortuary services were past capacity. The U.S. could see a daily death rate that exceeds that seen during the previous peak, when medical staff and mortuary services were past capacity.