Dr. Schaffner on Trump declaring houses of worship essential: Coronavirus 'loves congregations'01:45
President Donald Trump said Friday that places of worship are "essential" and should open this weekend. Dr. William Schaffner says if houses of worship are going to open, it needs to be done responsibly: “The virus is not religious. It won’t respond to prayer, I’m afraid. It loves congregations. That’s been demonstrated both here and abroad. These religious gatherings have been sources, sites where this virus has been transmitted widely.”