Dr. Redlener: Trump seems to be ‘missing in action’ in showing empathy

Dr. Redlener: Trump seems to be ‘missing in action’ in showing empathy02:16
On the contrasting statements between President Trump and Vice President Biden regarding the pandemic surpassing 100,000 deaths, Dr. Irwin Redlener says, “The way the president behaves and acts, it sets the table basically for how the country is seen as being empathetic towards a situation … Joe Biden has had it his entire life. The president seems to be just missing in action when it comes to genuine expressions of sympathy and empathy for people.”