MSNBC’s Richard Lui discusses the devastation in the Bahamas with NBC News Correspondent Kerry Sanders. Sanders, live on site in the Bahamas, describes the scene on the ground from amongst the rubble. Sanders, who has reported on a number of hurricanes and been in war zones, says the destruction from Dorian is perhaps the worst he’s ever seen. He also interviews a local villager whose home was ruined by the category five storm. Dorian has finally ceased its path of destruction after battering Nova Scotia on Saturday night.