Des Moines Register pulls gold-standard poll after Buttigieg may have been left off

The Des Moines Register and CNN decided late Saturday not to release their highly anticipated poll of Monday's Iowa caucuses after a potential error was brought to their attention by the campaign of Pete Buttigieg. The Iowa Poll is widely considered to be the most accurate survey of the state and its results have often predicted the outcomes of elections. On Saturday, a Buttigieg supporter claimed the former mayor’s name was left off a list of candidates' names they were read. NBC's Maura Barrett explains the situation from Iowa.