Derschowitz: If Trump was impeached for bribery, extortion, 'issue would be very, very different'

Trump team lawyer Alan Derschowitz discusses Sen. Lamar Alexander's statement about why he will not be supporting witnesses, but saying he believed that Democrats did prove Trump's 'quid pro quo' with MSNBC chief legal analyst Ari Melber. He says that what the House impeached the president for were not impeachable, and that 'the issue would be very, very different' if Trump was impeached for bribery or extortion, but they "didn't have the votes" to do so.