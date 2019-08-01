Debate night 2: Democratic party in-fighting instead of targeting Trump

Watchdog says he can't probe Kushner, Ivanka security clearances and the moon may be way older than previously believed: Read the Morning Rundown
Debate night 2: Democratic party in-fighting instead of targeting Trump04:23
On night two of the second Democratic primary debate, the Democratic Party sparred with each other, especially targeting Fmr. Vice President Joe Biden and the Obama administration. The Democratic candidates faced off on healthcare, immigration, race issues and more. Lawrence O'Donnell, Joy Reid and other MSNBC analysts say the Democrats should have focused more on President Trump.