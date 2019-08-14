Day That Was: Trump admin. tries to reshape immigration

President Trump and his administration are trying to reshape the American immigration system, as Ken Cuccinelli, the acting head of the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, offered his tweak to the famous poem etched on the Statue of Liberty. “Give me your tired and your poor who can stand on their own two feet and who will not become a public charge,” he said on NPR’s Morning Edition. The administration recently rolled out a new policy that is set to reject green cards for immigrants likely to use public services.