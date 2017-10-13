MSNBC Live 10/13/17

Dateline Extra: Mystery at Heath Bar Farm

They were a picture perfect family until one winter day when a wife and mother didn’t arrive at her son’s birthday party. What happened to Darlene? Dateline NBC's Josh Mankiewicz reports. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Trump executive order guts Obamacare, kills subsidies
6 hours 34 min ago
'It's what he does:' Paul Ryan on Trump's GOP feuds
5 hours 27 min ago
Mika discusses moving book forward after Weinstein
5 hours 53 min ago
Maxine Waters: 'We should be moving on impeachment'
16 hours 31 min ago
What Kelly didn't say at the WH briefing
14 hours 37 min ago
Trump rages against Puerto Rico, Media, Congress
Politico: Trump might interview with Mueller
What it's really like on the ground in Puerto Rico
Matthews: Paul Ryan chickened out on Las Vegas
How Trump gets those great golf scores

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL