Criminal behavior? Giuliani associates charged

Two of Rudy Giuliani’s business associates who helped the president’s lawyer in Ukraine were arrested as they attempted to leave the country. They appeared in federal court Thursday on criminal charges tied to an alleged effort to influence U.S. politics with illegal campaign contributions. On the Ukraine phone call in the heart of the impeachment inquiry, The Washington Post is reporting that at least four officials were so worried by the Trump administration’s attempts to pressure Ukraine that they raised concerns with a White House lawyer both before and immediately after President Trump’s July 25 call.