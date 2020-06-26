Coronavirus sacrifices ‘squandered’ as infections reach critical levels in South, West

The record job losses, closed businesses and social isolation Americans endured to try and control the spread of coronavirus successfully flattened the curve - for a while. But Chris Hayes and Rachel Maddow argue a lack of leadership at the top has led to a situation where COVID-19 is again reaching record levels. “We started to get it under control, under tremendous sacrifice that you made and we all made together as citizens in civil society. And it was squandered by our leadership and we’re going right back up again… it’s not just that the president has botched this from the very beginning, he’s actively made it worse,” said Hayes.