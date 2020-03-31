Coronavirus pandemic highlights environmental injustice in Trump era

The coronavirus pandemic is taking the largest toll on poor communities, a reminder of how inequities in health and environmental policy reverberate during a crisis. A new Netflix documentary, “Something In The Water,” co-directed by Oscar-nominated actor Ellen Page, probes these issues of environmental racism. Page discusses the pandemic and her turn towards documentary filmmaking in this interview with Ari Melber. Poorer communities are “more susceptible to the horrific consequences of this virus,” Page says, citing the example of how clean water shortages in poorer areas make it harder for people to follow health precautions, like regularly washing your hands to prevent the spread of disease.