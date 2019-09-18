Corey Lewandowski stonewalls Democrats

Morning Rundown: Israel election deadlock, Democrats fume after Lewandowski testimony, ‘Princess Bride’ star blasts remake idea, and a night on a melting glacier.
Corey Lewandowski stonewalls Democrats02:35
In the Democrats’ first public House hearing since defining the impeachment inquiry process, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski dodged questions and insisted that the possible Russian collusion was a “false narrative” and harassment of President Trump. Later in the hearing, he buckled under questioning by Democratic counsel.