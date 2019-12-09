Contradicting Trump, DOJ report finds Russia probe was justified

BREAKING: Contradicting Trump, IG report finds FBI probe of his 2016 campaign not politically motivated
Contradicting Trump, DOJ report finds Russia probe was justified05:01
The DOJ Inspector General’s report rebuts President Donald Trump’s depiction of the investigation of his campaign as a politically biased plot against him. The report concluded the FBI and DOJ were justified in launching their probe because of evidence the Russian government was trying to infiltrate the Trump campaign as part of its efforts to influence the election. Frank Figliuzzi joins Nicolle Wallace to discuss.