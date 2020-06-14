Congressman Al Green Calls For Dept. Of Reconciliation To ‘Cure Racism’07:55
Democratic Congressman Al Green of Texas joins MSNBC’s Joshua Johnson to discuss his push for the Department of Reconciliation to heal the nation. In the spirit of President Lyndon B. Johnson who declared the War on Poverty in 1964, Green details that the aim of the department is not only to relieve the symptoms of racism and invidious discrimination but to cure and prevent racism and invidious discrimination in American life.