msnbc

California issues new guidelines for reopening houses of worship

00:42

California state officials issued new guidelines for places of worship to reopen. The DOJ had sent a letter to the state last week warning that the existing reopening plans discriminated against churches. Under the new guidelines staff members and congregants will need to be screened for symptoms and have their temperature taken before entering the building. The capacity will vary based on the size of the building and all are advised to wear masks.May 25, 2020

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All