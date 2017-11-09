MSNBC Live 11/09/17

Brooklyn Democrats Still Believe Their Party is Divided

NBC's Rehema Ellis spoke with three Democrats from different wings of the party to take their temperature on the divisions among democrats one year after the election. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

