MSNBC Live 11/04/17

Brazile Considered Replacing Clinton With Biden in 2016

Following Hillary Clinton's fainting spell during the 2016 campaign, Donna Brazile considered replacing Clinton with then-Vice President Joe Biden. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Report: Brazile considered replacing Clinton with Biden
42 min 23 sec ago
Bernie Sanders camp: The fix was in against us
House Intel picks up speed on Russia probe
18 hours 4 sec ago
Lawrence: Trump is lying when he says 'believe me'
16 hours 37 min ago
McConnell: Let Mueller do his job
6 hours 7 min ago
Report: Page told Trump camp of Russia meetings
Maddow: Trump is frustrated by independent justice
Ex-Watergate lawyer: Russia probe heading 'toward' Trump
Trump hints at DOJ targeting his opponent, which is illegal
High stakes for Trump as he departs for first Asia trip

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL