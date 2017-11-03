MSNBC Live 11/03/17

Bowe Bergdahl receives no jail time, will be dishonorably...

A judge has ruled that Army deserter Bowe Bergdahl will receive no jail time and will instead be dishonorably discharged. President Trump called the decision "a complete and total disgrace." ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

Channels

Top Stories

from NBC News and MSNBC

Bergdahl receives no jail time, will be dishonorably discharged
1 hour 16 min ago
Leave your worries: Trump departs for 10-day Asia summit
Lawrence: Sessions hits perjury trip wires
15 hours 14 min ago
Sen. Schumer: GOP tax bill stinks like a 'dead fish'
16 hours 45 min ago
Joe: Pres. Trump should be concerned
8 hours 21 min ago
John McCain talks life and legacy with Tom Brokaw
5 hours 38 min ago
Why does GOP tax bill call out NBA star Steph Curry?
Sen. Franken: I have a lot of questions for Sessions
Donna Brazile allegations expose old wounds in DNC
Senators demand Sessions explain testimony discrepancies

Best of MSNBC

Politics

The Trump Equation

Morning Joe

Rachel Maddow

© NBC UNIVERSAL