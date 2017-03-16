MSNBC Live 03/16/17

Border wall won't stop surge of undocumented Asians in US

More immigrants are now entering the country illegally by overstaying visas than by crossing the Mexican border. ... more Duration: {{video.duration.momentjs}}

NBC News and MSNBC

Pres. Trump says he might not be president without Twitter

