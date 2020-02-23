MSNBC
Listen
Watch LIve
News
TODAY
Rachel Maddow
Morning Joe
Deadline: WH
MTP Daily
The Beat
All In
Hardball
Last Word
11th Hour
Share this —
Search
Featured Shows
Morning Joe
Weekdays 6AM ET
Hardball
Weeknights 7PM ET
All In
Weeknights 8PM ET
Rachel Maddow
Weeknights 9PM ET
Last Word
Weeknights 10PM ET
11th Hour
Weeknights 11PM ET
Deadline WH
Weekdays 4PM ET
MTP Daily
Weekdays 5PM ET
The Beat
Weeknights 6PM ET
AM Joy
Weekends 10 AM ET
More
Listen Live
TV Schedule
MSNBC Newsletters
Podcasts
Watch Live
More Shows
Morning Joe First Look
MSNBC Live with Stephanie Ruhle
MSNBC Live with Hallie Jackson
Velshi & Ruhle
Andrea Mitchell Reports
MSNBC Live with Katy Tur
MSNBC Live with Craig Melvin
MSNBC Live with Ali Velshi
MSNBC Live with Alex Witt
UP with David Gura
PoliticsNation
Kasie DC
MSNBC Documentaries
Follow msnbc
Search
Facebook
Twitter
Email
SMS
Print
Whatsapp
Reddit
Pocket
Flipboard
Pinterest
Linkedin
msnbc
Bernie Sanders is the projected winner of the Nevada caucus
03:57
Share this -
copied
NBC News is projecting that Sen. Bernie Sanders has won the Nevada Democratic caucus.
Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS
Play All
msnbc
Bernie Sanders' Nevada win is pushing him into the lead for delegates to Democratic Convention
msnbc
Why Bernie Sanders is doing so well among Latino voters
msnbc
Ari Melber: 'Sanders has been leading as long as there's been a 2020 primary'
msnbc
Joy Reid: 'No one else is as hungry, angry, enraged and determined as Sanders voters'
msnbc
Kornacki: Sanders lead appears to increase on second preference
msnbc
Steve Kornacki explains the first Nevada numbers at the big board
Play All