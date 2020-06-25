msnbc

Barr again under fire for politicization of DOJ after prosecutor’s explosive testimony

05:10

U.S. attorney Aaron Zelinsky, who prosecuted charges against Trump aide Roger Stone, testified before the House Judiciary Committee that the Justice Department pushed to get Stone a lighter sentence. Zelinsky said his boss, who was appointed to the job by Attorney General Bill Barr, was pressured by “the highest levels of Justice to cut Stone a break.” The committee is preparing to subpoena Barr’s testimony, and many legal watchers are eager for him to explain what sounds like an inappropriate display of favor toward President Trump’s friends.June 25, 2020

