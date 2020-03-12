MSNBC
msnbc
At least 23 States declare outbreak emergencies
As of Thursday, 23 states have issued some form of emergency declaration.
March 12, 2020
MTP Daily
Raimondo: Government is two weeks late on coronavirus pandemic
Katy Tur
Paid sick leave, abortion debate delaying coronavirus aid approval
Morning Joe
Congresswoman's bill targets maternal mortality
Morning Joe
NYT reports on how right-wing pundits cover coronavirus
Morning Joe
Sen. Durbin: Trump should declare national state of emergency
Stephanie Ruhle
Trading halted after stocks plunge following Trump's coronavirus response
